‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal First Look at Harrison Ford in Costume

Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'

New photos from the set of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series show our favorite adventurer back in costume.

Read: De-aged Harrison Ford Possibly Appearing in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

IJ Adventure Outpost on Twitter has provided these first look photos which can be seen below. In the photos, we can see Harrison Ford in his usual Indiana Jones garb, including the classic fedora.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Another photo of Harrison Ford on Set received right now pic.twitter.com/IDmNdbRczF — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Standing beside Ford appear to be Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and longtime Indiana Jones producer Frank Marshall. Due to COVID-19, all members of the set are wearing masks. Filming is taking place across Europe, specifically in parts of Ireland and the UK. Yesterday, it was reported that Indiana Jones 5 may be including a flashback sequence, featuring a de-aged Harrison Ford.

Hopefully an official first look photo of Harrison Ford back as Indy will be released by Lucasfilm/Disney sometime in the coming weeks,

The fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series recently began production and has a current release date of July 29, 2022. The film will be directed by James Mangold, (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), who is also writing the film along with frequent collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshal, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is returning to compose the score. The cast includes Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrooke, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

Related