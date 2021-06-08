Disney Announces 9 Restaurants Reopening at Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World

12 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Disney just announced that a number of restaurants will reopen over the next month at both the Disneyland Resort and The Walt Disney World Resort. The Disneyland Resort will see restaurants reopening in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will reopen in mid-June

The restaurants that will open on June 17th, in Disneyland are:

  • Alien Pizza Planet (Tomorrowland)
  • Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge)
  • Oga’s Cantina (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge)
    • Reservations wil open on June 14th
  • Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Frontiereland)
  • Tiki Juice Bar (Adventureland)
Tiki Juice Bar is reopening at Disneyland outside of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

At Disney California Adventure, joining the food offerings at Avengers Campus are:

  • Lamplight Lounge brunch (Pixar Pier)
    • Opening July 9th
  • Wine Country Trattoria (Pacific Wharf)
    • Opening June 14th

It was also announced today that the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will be reopening two beloved restaurants over the next month, these include:

Sebastian’s Bistro at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will open June 24th at Walt Disney World
  • Sebastian’s Bistro (Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort)
    • Opening June 24th
    • Nightly Walk-In Available until July 4th
    • Reservations for July 5th and beyond begins June 10th
  • ‘Ohana (Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort)
    • Opening July 9th
    • Reservations available starting June 10th
The wildly popular ‘Ohana restaurant at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort reopens July 9th

Reservations for both of these resorts are going to go fast, so make sure you snag them as they become available.

