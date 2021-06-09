Epcot’s Space 220 Restaurant Announces Reopening Time Frame, Again

It has been a busy two days for Disney Parks restaurants, yesterday we reported that nine restaurants will be reopening between Disneyland and Walt Disney World over the next month and today we’ve got news regarding a brand new restaurant coming to Epcot.

According to the Patina Restaurant Group, the company that operates many restaurants within the Disney properties, the upcoming Space 220 restaurant will open this fall. The restaurant will be located within Epcot, near Mission: SPACE, in the upcoming ‘World Discovery’ district.

Space 220 will simulate sending guests into space

There was a hint of this announcement when we spotted that the Patina Group was starting to hire for more front-of-house positions at this restaurant, jobs like: host, cashier, server, bartender, busser, food runner, and cook. Normally a restaurant does not fill these positions unless they are getting ready to open. Like clock work, the day after these jobs were posted Patina announced the restaurant will open this fall.

Space 220 was announced a number of years ago and has been high on many people’s lists for anticipated updates to Epcot. The restaurant will simulate sending guests into space with a ‘take-off’ that shoots guests high above Florida and outside the earth’s atmosphere. High-tech screens circle the restaurant and give guests a celestial panoramic view of space.

Space 220 will sit near Mission: SPACE in Epcot

This restaurant found itself in pandemic-related construction limbo over the past 18 months. A number of opening time-frames were announced and then subsequently canceled. The pandemic shut down delayed construction, but also the phased reopening was not conducive for indoor dining, which put this project on the back burner in the first year of Walt Disney World’s reopening. With covid cases improving due to increased vaccinations, Disney is altering their safety protocols enough to make this indoor dining experience possible again.

