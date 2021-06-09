Disney Star to Begin Producing Exclusive Content With ‘The Garden’

It is looking like Disney Star will join its streaming sisters Disney+ and Hulu by creating its own exclusive content.

According to our friends over at The Illuminerdi, Disney Star (which features adult-oriented content in countries such as Australia and Canada) has begun development on a production called The Garden, helmed by writer and producer David Farr (Henna).

The plot revolves around a man falsely accused of killing his wife. Over the course of eight episodes, the series will take a closer look at their relationship as the murder investigation begins unearthing secrets that come to light. This indeed sounds more suitable for adults and not necessarily fit for the more family-friendly Disney+ streaming service.

This will mark the first project to debut exclusively on Disney Star. At this point, it is unknown how it will premiere in the United States, though it is possible it could appear on Hulu or even on ABC.

