Set Photos From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Emerge Giving us a Glimpse at Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King

Filming on Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid is underway in Sardinia. Production is under tight security but that didn’t stop paparazzi from snapping the first photos of Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King on set.

no I’m not gonna pretend like I know where these images originated from, but I’m gonna give credit to the Instagram account @littlemermaidliveaction. They were the first ones to share the images from what I saw. In the images we can see Halle Bailey and her special effects suit for her role as a role as Ariel, which looks to be a scene in which she saves Hauer-King’s Eric. This is some thing taken directly from the 1989 animated film.

Update: DailyMail is the source!

EXCLUSIVE: Halle Bailey pictured for the first time as Ariel as she films The Little Mermaid in Italy https://t.co/yxGS0sdEY3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 10, 2021

There’s still about a month and a half left in production before the film goes into an extensive post-production. The project will film the next couple of days in Sardinia and then is expected to move throughout Italy.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film will feature the original music by Alan Menken in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

The Little Mermaid will in fact swim into theaters in 2022.

