Rumor: ‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

It looks like The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is set to join another big series. According to The Illuminerdi, Jamil has joined Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk. The project is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia.

If true, Jamil will play the infamous villain Titania. For those unfamiliar with the character, Titania was created by Jim Shooter and introduced in the 1984 crossover limited series Secret Wars, Titania has since then become a rival of the She-Hulk, and has also been a member of several incarnations of the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four. In the comics she gained her powers from undergoing Doctor Doom’s mutagenic alteration process, which gives her superhuman strength, stamina, and durability.

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, who in the comics is Bruce Banner’s cousin, and becomes She-Hulk after Bruce provided her with blood in order to save her life. It’s still unknown of the Disney+ series will remain faithful to this origin story, as the studio is keeping the project details under wraps.

Also set to star is Space Force actress, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Jon Bass (Baywatch) with Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth returning to the Hulk franchise as Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination respectively. Previous reports have come out stating Thunderbolt Ross could be making an appearance in the series and will be the debut of Ross’s alter-ego the Red Hulk. Also, reports surfaced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) has penned the script while Kat Coiro will serve as the series’ director. The series is expected sometime in 2022.

