Toby Jones Joins Cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’; More Hints Point to De-aged Ford

Yet another new photo from the set of Indiana Jones 5 has leaked today, this one telling us more than we have seen yet.

Read: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal First Look at Harrison Ford in Costume

u/TheLoganDickinson in the Indiana Jones subreddit has posted a new photo of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, one of the first where the actor is not seen wearing a mask. Also in the photo is British actor Toby Jones, who has been rumored to be part of the film since last week as filming began in Scotland.

Jones has previously appeared in several Disney properties, including as Zola in the MCU and as Owl in 2018’s Christopher Robin. He is also well known for his role as Dobby in the Harry Potter franchise and as Claudius Templesmith in The Hunger Games franchise. This will mark his first role in an Indiana Jones film.

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) and Toby Jones (unnamed character)

A close look at the new photo reveals dots on Ford’s face, further evidence that he will be de-aged for a flashback sequence. From what we have seen of the set so far in other photos, it is likely that this flashback will incorporate Nazis in some fashion.

We should expect to get a full cast announcement from Lucasfilm sometime in the near future. As of now, the only confirmed cast is Harrison Ford back as Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as an undisclosed character.

Other reported cast include Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrooke, Thomas Kretschmann, and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

The fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series recently began production and has a current release date of July 29, 2022. The film will be directed by James Mangold, (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), who is also writing the film along with frequent collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshal, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is returning to compose the score.

Related