Disneyland Announces Reopening Dates for Rides: Matterhorn, Buzz Lightyear, and more!
A lot of Disneyland news is starting to become available with the state covid-19 restrictions dropping this week, I will save you the background paragraph (pandemic caused shut down in early 2020, Disneyland has been reopening since April 30th).
Now that you are caught up, here is an updated list of reopening dates for rides that were closed for either pandemic related issues or for refurbishments. Not only is this good news for fans of these rides, but having these rides added back to the parks will help to increase capacity and take some stress off of the other rides.
June 15th, 2021
- Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough (Disneyland)
- Animation Academy (Disney California Adventure)
- Golden Zephyr (Disney California Adventure)
- Sorcerer’s Workshop (Disney California Adventure)
June 18th, 2021
- Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes (Disneyland)
June 25th, 2021
- Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Disneyland)
July 1st, 2021
- Matterhorn Bobsleds (Disneyland)
July 9th, 2021
- Redwood Creek Challenge Trail (Disney California Adventure)
July 15th, 2021
- Jungle Cruise (Disneyland)
- This will feature all new scenes added during the shutdown
The addition of these attractions, along with being able to run each ride at full capacity, should really improve wait times dramatically. Keep in touch with The DisInsider as we keep you posted with all the news regarding the Disney Parks.