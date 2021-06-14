Disneyland Announces Reopening Dates for Rides: Matterhorn, Buzz Lightyear, and more!

A lot of Disneyland news is starting to become available with the state covid-19 restrictions dropping this week, I will save you the background paragraph (pandemic caused shut down in early 2020, Disneyland has been reopening since April 30th).

Now that you are caught up, here is an updated list of reopening dates for rides that were closed for either pandemic related issues or for refurbishments. Not only is this good news for fans of these rides, but having these rides added back to the parks will help to increase capacity and take some stress off of the other rides.

June 15th, 2021

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough (Disneyland)

Animation Academy (Disney California Adventure)

Golden Zephyr (Disney California Adventure)

Sorcerer’s Workshop (Disney California Adventure)

Golden Zephyr in Disney California Adventure will reopen on June 15th, 2021

June 18th, 2021

Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes (Disneyland)

June 25th, 2021

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Disneyland)

Buzz Lightyear Astroblasters Reopens at Disneyland on June 25th, 2021

July 1st, 2021

Matterhorn Bobsleds (Disneyland)

July 9th, 2021

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail (Disney California Adventure)

July 15th, 2021

Jungle Cruise (Disneyland) This will feature all new scenes added during the shutdown



Jungle Cruise reopens on July 15th in Disneyland with brand new show scenes

The addition of these attractions, along with being able to run each ride at full capacity, should really improve wait times dramatically. Keep in touch with The DisInsider as we keep you posted with all the news regarding the Disney Parks.

