Non-California Residents May Visit Disneyland Starting This Week

Get ready for a lot of changes coming to the Disney Parks this week as covid-19 related restrictions are expected to fall in a number of domestic parks. While the extent to which these parks will shed previous mandates is still unknown, there are some specific restrictions we know are going to be gone this week.

Starting this Tuesday, June 15th, non-California residents will be able to visit Disneyland for the first time since the pandemic began back in early 2020. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California reopened on April 30th of this year. Since it’s reopening the two parks (Disneyland and Disney California Adventure) were limited only to California residents only.

The state of California had provided a pathway for non-residents to visit large theme parks, by showing proof of full vaccination, but Disney opted to maintain the California resident mandate for the first six weeks of operation.

Come Tuesday, all are welcome.

Read: Reopening Status of Every Disney Theme Park Around the World

Along with non-residents, Tuesday will also mark a large uptick in capacity for the parks. The state of California is dropping all capacity limitations and while Disney is not going to open the parks to full capacity, they will be increasing the numbers significantly.

Stick with The Disinsider as we bring you news all week regarding new changes that have yet to be announced. These include any revisions to mask mandates in the California parks. We anticipate announcements Monday regarding any changed policies that would begin on Tuesday.

Read: Walt Disney World: Face Masks No Longer Required in Most Areas Starting June 15th

Walt Disney World’s slow reopening indicates that Disney is willing to take their time to make sure they reopen safely, even if that means maintaining their own guidelines over and above what the state or county require. This week will mark a number of big changes that will continue to move the needle closer to normal. A huge accomplishment thanks to vaccination efforts.

Related