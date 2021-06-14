Jedi Barris Offee To Appear in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action series featuring Rosaria Dawson, will feature a prominent character from the prequel films and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

According to The Illuminerdi, Barris Offee, a Jedi Knight from the prequel era, will return in Ahsoka. Though the character played a major role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this will be her first live-action appearance since Nalini Krishan portrayed her in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Reports indicate that Lucasfilm will be casting a new actress, who is expected to appear as a lead character in the show. They are looking for an Asian woman in her 20s or 30s to play the role.

In terms of the character, this is significant news, especially considering she and Ahsoka’s fractured relationship during the Clone Wars. The show will likely explore this dynamic while also perhaps providing closure on their troubled history.

Following rumors of a live-action Ahsoka Tano series, Star Wars: Ahsoka was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day last December. In April, scooper Daniel RPK revealed the logline for the series:

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. Based on characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. A spinoff of the TV series “The Mandalorian”.

The series is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in conjunction with their work on The Mandalorian. It will premiere on Disney+.

Related