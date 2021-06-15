‘Armor Wars’ Will Satisfy Fans For More Iron Man

According to Disney CEO, Bob Chapek says that their new Disney+ series, Armor Wars will “scratch the itch that our fans have for more Iron Man.”

This comes as no surprise as the title reveals that itself, along with Don Cheadle reprising as James Rhodes/War Machine.

Nothing has been revealed as of yet, as well as a director or writers. This should be coming soon due to Marvel getting ready to shoot their next phase of Marvel shows.

About four months ago from Post-Cred Pod, Don Cheadle did talk a bit about the series:

“The death of Tony Stark, I’m pretty sure, will play a role in the series.”

“Where we’ve been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he’s now up again and he’s now walking again and he’s now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there’s gonna be another elevation and another way that we’re going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey.”

“But really, figuring out a way to bridge what’s happening in the comic books with what’s happening on screen in the MCU and how we’re going to make those worlds work, that’s really exciting.”

Not much is known on the series but according to Marvel here is a very brief synopsis, Cheadle returns to the role as James Rhodes aka War Machine, Stark’s trusted companion, who must face these tech consequences in this classic Marvel story.

In the comics, the Armor Wars event series followed Iron Man as he battled the criminal called Force, and had recruited and helped him. Tony Stark was examining Forces’ armor and realized a lot of the technology resembled that of Iron Man’s armor technology. It was then revealed that Spymaster had stolen some Iron Man armor secrets and had sold them to Justin Hammer, who then sold them to criminals and heroes alike. Tony Stark then invented “Negator Packs” that could destroy his technology on contact.

Check out the full interview with Mr. Cheadle on the Post-Credit Podcast which is available now.

Source: Fandom

