Cynthia Erivo Set To Star In ‘The Rose’ Remake At Searchlight

While she may have broken into Hollywood several years ago, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo’s career just continues to blossom.

Fresh off of her run as Aretha Franklin on History’s Genius: Aretha, the actress is now set to star a totally different rockstar in a remake of the 1979 film The Rose for Searchlight.

According to Deadline, much like the original, the new film will revolve around a self-sabotaging musician who struggles to balance the pressures of stardom. Unlike the original, it’ll focus more on what it’s like to be an artist in the contemporary music industry.

With Erivo attached, the studio is in now in search of a writer and director.

Bette Midler starred in the original and was even nominated for an Oscar for her performance. Erivo was previously nominated for two Oscars for her contributions as an actress and singer to the film Harriet. Should the film strike the right chords, this film could potentially pave the way for her to have an EGOT.

