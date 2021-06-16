Cynthia Erivo Set To Star In ‘The Rose’ Remake At Searchlight

2 days ago Dempsey Pillot

While she may have broken into Hollywood several years ago, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo’s career just continues to blossom.

Fresh off of her run as Aretha Franklin on History’s Genius: Aretha, the actress is now set to star a totally different rockstar in a remake of the 1979 film The Rose for Searchlight.

According to Deadline, much like the original, the new film will revolve around a self-sabotaging musician who struggles to balance the pressures of stardom. Unlike the original, it’ll focus more on what it’s like to be an artist in the contemporary music industry.

With Erivo attached, the studio is in now in search of a writer and director.

Bette Midler starred in the original and was even nominated for an Oscar for her performance. Erivo was previously nominated for two Oscars for her contributions as an actress and singer to the film Harriet. Should the film strike the right chords, this film could potentially pave the way for her to have an EGOT.

Source: Deadline

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

The Next ‘Predator’ Film Will Possibly Be A Hulu Exclusive

1 week ago Dempsey Pillot

Ryan Reynolds is Ready to Save a Video Game in The Final Trailer For ‘Free Guy’

1 week ago Skyler Shuler

New ‘Avatar 2’ Concept Art Surfaces

1 week ago Dempsey Pillot

Zoey Deutch To Star In Searchlight’s ‘Not Okay’ For Hulu

1 week ago Dempsey Pillot

20th Century Studios Debuts New Trailer, Announces Cast For ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

1 week ago Skyler Shuler

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Set to Star in Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’

2 weeks ago Skyler Shuler

Leave a Reply