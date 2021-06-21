Keira Knightley In Talks To Star In New Sci-Fi Film ‘Conception’ At Searchlight

According to Deadline, Keira Knightley is being courted to star in a new science fiction film for Searchlight Pictures titled Conception.

Should she sign on, Knightley would be reunited with writer/director Camille Griffin, who she worked alongside with on the upcoming holiday comedy Silent Night.

Set in the near future where the British government enforces strict parenting rules on its citizens, the film will follow one officer (played by Knightley) who begins to question her loyalty after one event puts her own parental status in jeopardy.

Celine Rattray (The Kids Are All Right) and Trudie Styler (American Honey) will produce the film under their company Maven Pictures’ banner.

While Knightley has gone on to receive widespread international acclaim for her work on the screen and stage, it should be noted that she actually got her start in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace as one of Padmé Amidala’s handmaids. Even though the franchise wasn’t owned by Disney at the time, ironically it’d be her role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl that would propel her into the spotlight.

It’s almost as if she’s come full circle.

Source: Deadline

