Who Wants an ‘Eragon’ Remake? Author Christopher Paolini Wants Disney to Tackle it

In 2006, 20th Century Fox tried to build off the Harry Potter success by adapting the popular The Inheritance Cycle with Eragon. The film featured an all-star cast that included Ed Speelers, Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Garrett Hedlund, Djimon Hounsou, and Rachel Weisz. Sadly, the cast couldn’t save the franchise. The film was panned by audiences and critics alike, and would go on to make $250 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. A sequel was teased and planned by the studio but was quickly axed after the disappointing returns.

Now, Disney currently owns the rights to the project and the best-selling books series author Christopher Paolini wants the studio to remake it. Paolini took to Twitter this weekend to encourage his fanbase to use the hashtag #EragonRemake and noted to tag Disney to help get their attention.

“Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!”

The hashtag began trending on Twitter with over 45K tweets and climbing.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Disney+ was possibly looking to remake the project for their service. Streaming site The Streaming Buffer spent time looking at indexed webpages for Disney+ in the United Kingdom. One of these indexed pages shows a link to a property titled Eragon under the series banner, as shown below.

At this point, there is no way to know for sure if this was an erron on Disney+’s part or if they are up to something. That said, if that was the case, we’d imagine Paolini would’ve known about it.

Disney+ is already adapting Percy Jackson and the Olympians with The Lightning Thief. Ironically, this was another franchise 20th Century Fox attempted at making a franchise but sadly was laid to rest after the disappointment of the sequel 2013’s Sea of Monsters. Author Rick Riordan is spearheading the new Disney+ series that is currently in the casting phase.

