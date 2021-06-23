More Set Photos from ‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveal Jonah Hauer-King and First Look at Noma Dumezweni

Earlier this week, set photos surfaced from the shooting of The Little Mermaid which gave us a closer look at Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the remake.

Today, Just Jared has provided yet another look at the set of the film, revealing our first look at the character played by Noma Dumezweni alongside Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The gallery can be seen by clicking the link below.

New "The Little Mermaid" set photos are here featuring your very first look at Noma Dumezweni as Carlotta and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric! https://t.co/vnSKkOBWtv — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 23, 2021

There has been a large amount of speculation regarding who Dumuzweni is playing in the film. Early reports hinted that she would be playing Ariel’s mother. However, with these new set pics, we can see that she is a character that lives on land, therefore ruling this out.

Because she is sharing scenes with Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric, it is most likely that Dumezweni will be playing Eric’s maid Carlotta, who was also a character present in the animated film.

In a recent interview with Variety, Demuzweni called Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King “f*cking adorable”, saying “They’re just so sweet together.”

The film is currently in production, with location shoots happening on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film will feature the original music by Alan Menken in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles. No release date for the film has been announced.

