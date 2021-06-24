Disney+ Debuts Mid-Season Sneak Peek at ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

(L-R): Tech, Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Omega and Cid in a scene from "STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH", exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Check out the brand-new, exciting, mid-season sneak peek at Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, streaming now exclusively on Disney+. 

Read: Sylvie Gets Her Own ‘Loki’ Featurette

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.    

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Rumor: Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Duel an Inquisitor in The Upcoming Disney+ Series

12 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Matthew Robinson to Write Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’

20 hours ago Skyler Shuler

‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ To Film in London

2 days ago Jordan Simmons

Sylvie Gets Her Own ‘Loki’ Featurette

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

‘Loki’ Episode Three Review: Time Is Running Out

3 days ago Maxance Vincent

Disney+ Officially Releases Trailer For ‘Turner & Hooch’

3 days ago Skyler Shuler

Leave a Reply