‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ To Film in London

After a little time spent away, the Star Wars Universe is returning to England to film the next entry into the long-running franchise because Star Wars: The Acolyte will begin filming in London in 2022.

The plot of the upcoming Disney+ Original Series’ is tightly under wraps, but we know that it will be set during the last years of the galaxy’s High Republic Era. A time that saw a great expansion into the galaxy’s Outer Rim. But according to new reports, we might know a little bit more…

“The Volume” in action during the filming of The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm is looking to cast an athletic, college-aged female person of colour in the leading role for a February 2022 start date. Since the series will be filmed in London, they’ll probably utilise the latest installation of The Volume – the state of the art technology that blends physical sets with visual effects by using 20-foot-tall LED panels. The Volume was previously used in LA for The Mandalorian and in Australia for Thor: Love & Thunder.

Russian Dolls’ Leslye Headland is currently developing the series alongside Rayne Roberts, a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group and the Creative Executive for Lucasfilm. Roberts has worked on all of Disney’s Star Wars movies as well as Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is still in development as currently has no set release date.

