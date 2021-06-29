New ‘Little Mermaid’ Set Photos Indicate Filming of ‘Kiss the Girl’ Sequence

The last couple of weeks, many set photos have surfaced from the shooting of The Little Mermaid. We have gotten a close look at several characters including Halle Bailey’s Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric, and Noma Dumezweni who is likely playing the character of Carlotta. Today, Just Jared has provided another look at the set of the film, revealing our first look at a key scene in the story.

It appears as if Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King are filming an iconic "Little Mermaid" scene in these new set photos! Check out what fans believe are the pics from "Kiss the Girl": https://t.co/k9zpkcKHCS — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 29, 2021

As evidenced by the photos, the production team is likely shooting the iconic “Kiss the Girl” number, which is sung by Sebastian the Crab, originally played by Samuel E. Wright. In these photos, we can see Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in a boat together with Noma Dumezweni standing nearby. “Kiss the Girl” is one of the most well-known numbers from the film and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It has been covered numerous times by various artists over the years and was also included in the Disney stage adaptation of The Little Mermaid. In the upcoming remake, the song will be sung by Daveed Diggs, the voice of Sebastian in the film.

In a recent interview with Variety, Demuzweni called Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King “f*cking adorable”, saying “They’re just so sweet together.”

The film is currently in production, with location shoots happening on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film will feature the original music by Alan Menken in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles. No release date for the film has been announced.

