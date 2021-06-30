‘Star Wars: Detours’ Will Not Be Hitting Disney+ Anytime Soon

It seems Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Detours show may never see the light of day after all.

Earlier this year, rumors were that Star Wars: Detours, Lucasfilm’s canceled animated series, would finally be releasing on the Disney streaming in time for Star Wars Day. This was confirmed untrue after it was nowhere to be found on May 4 or at any time since. Still, the demand from Star Wars fans has been high and many are still holding out hope that the 39 episodes of this project would become available. Unfortunately, a new interview from co-creator Seth Green has all but shut this down.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Green talked about his experiences working on the project with George Lucas, Matt Senreich, and the incredible voice talent that was attached. When asked about the future of Detours and when it would be on Disney+, Green said this:

“The most recent conversations I’ve had with anybody who would be in a position to say so say that it’s not soon”.

He went on to say that “the way it’s been explained to me is that there hasn’t been enough interest high enough up to go through what it would take to put it out, and that there isn’t an interest in releasing this content on Disney+ from Lucasfilm.”

A few new pieces of information from the production were touched on in the interview as well. Green even hints that there were many more voice talents hired for the show than were ever officially announced. Check out the full piece over at EW.

Soon after Star Wars: Detours went into production, Disney bought Lucasfilm and refocused their plans to fast-track the sequel trilogy, leaving those 39 episodes in the dust. The company has changed a great deal since then, and it is possible that the comedy would not be as successful today as it would have been in 2012. Before working on Star Wars: Detours, Seth Green and his partner Matt Senreich created the hilarious series Robot Chicken including the fan-favorite episodes based on the Star Wars franchise. This is what inspired Lucasfilm to create a comedy show of their own with a similar animation style and the same creators. Apart from a single episode that leaked last year, the series has never been seen by the public.

