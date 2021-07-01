‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Will Film Under The Working Title “Buzzcut”

Earlier this week, Chris Pratt revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would begin filming later this year. The cast and crew will also film Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special. Now, thanks to Production Weekly, we now know the project will film under the working title “Buzzcut”.

Announced by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, at The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day last December, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to write and direct the special, which will be a Disney+ exclusive.

Just after the announcement, Gunn revealed that he had been discussing the special with Kevin Feige over the years and that he was inspired by The Star Wars Holiday Special. Back in April, Gunn confirmed that Henry Braham will serve as the cinematographer.

The holiday special will come out next year and take place before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Franchise stars and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. It is unknown if Zoe Saldana’s Gamora will make an appearance.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

