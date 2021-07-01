‘Loki’ Cinematographer Autumn Durald Joins ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Are you a fan of the way Loki was shot? How about the scenery? Well, you are in for a real treat with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to Discussing Film, Loki cinematographer Autumn Durald has joined the production of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Durald replaces Rachel Morrison, who reunited with Ryan Coogler on Black Panther after shooting his feature debut, Fruitvale Station. Morrison was set to shoot Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but scheduling conflicts with her directorial debut Flint Strong forced her to depart the project.

Read: ‘Loki’ Episode Four Review: The Best Is Yet To Come

Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started on Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Daniel Kaluuya. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta also joins the sequel, his role is being kept under wraps, but rumors are he is playing Namor the Submariner. There are also rumors that Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger could return, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

The studio has not revealed it’s plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role. So, someone will have to take up the mantle of Black Panther.

Released in 2018, the first Black Panther was a critical and financial hit grossing $700 million domestically and over $1.3 billion globally overall. The film was nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture (which it ultimately lost to Green Book). The film did take home awards for Best Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Related