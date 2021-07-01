New Production Details Emerge For ‘Black Panther 2’, Namor CONFIRMED

Production on the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther finally begun this week at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. While it was recently discovered that LOKI‘s cinematographer Autumn Durald would return to the MCU to resume those duties for the film, some interesting additional news about it has just emerged.



Thanks to the film’s official production sheet, made available by Production Weekly, we finally have a logline for the film. Granted it is lengthy, but it provides some excellent context for the film, gives the audience a better idea of what to expect, and – most importantly – finally confirms the debut of Namor!



You can read the entire thing down below:



“Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor’s human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antartica…”



Now, the sheet unfortunately doesn’t confirm Tenoch Huerta’s casting as the Submariner, even though he is confirmed to be playing a villain; however, it does still feature his name among the rest of the returning cast.



And interestingly enough, of all the cast names listed, Letitia Wright is given top billing. Could this confirm what most have speculated about her taking up the Black Panther mantle after last year’s tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman? We’ll just have to see. So far, the studio has remained mum about how they will proceed without the Academy Award nominated actor.



In addition to Wright and Huerta though, returning cast members include Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Florence Kasumba. Even though rumors have swirled about the potential return of Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, as evidenced by the production sheet, as of right now he doesn’t seem attached to the project.



Ryan Coogler returns as both the writer and director, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which is also in production under the workign title Summer Break – is expected to continue shooting in Georgia until December before making waves in theaters a little over a year from now on July 8, 2022.

Source: Production Weekly



