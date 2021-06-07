Tenoch Huerta Rumored To Play Namor In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Back in November it was reported that Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta joined the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther in an undisclosed role. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi however, he will be playing none other than Namor the Submariner.

With Fandomwire previously reporting that the film would focus on a conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis, as well as previous hints of the latter’s existence in Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Endgame, it was inevitable that character would appear.

For those who are unfamiliar with the character his origin is actually similar to the more popular underwater superhero, DC’s Aquaman – he’s also been around longer. The son of a human sea captain and the princess of the legendary underwater kingdom of Atlantis, Namor spent most of his life away from the surface and, as a result, eventually grew to resent humans. While he is primarily a good guy now, it might be more accurate to classify him as an antihero because of his misdeeds against humanity in the past.

The biggest thing to take away from this report, if true, is that in the Marvel Comics Namor is the world’s first mutant. So while everyone is expecting Eternals to lay the groundwork for the species, this could actually be the film to do it.

Now, if Huerta looks familiar, he previously starred in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, as well as Cary Joji Fukunaga’s critically acclaimed Sin Nombre.

While this isn’t an official report, we do urge readers to take it with a grain of salt; however, whether it be in Black Panther 2 or a future solo film of his own, it’s clear there are plans to introduce the Submariner soon. We’ll just have to wait and see when.

Black Panther II is currently looking to begin production this June for a targeted release date of July 8, 2022.

Sources: The Illuminderi, Fandomwire, Comicbook.com

