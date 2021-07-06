Disneyland Paris Ditches FastPass Service For Premier Access

Disneyland Paris has announced that they will be retiring their FastPass service. Instead, they will use Premier Access, no, not the Disney+ Premier Access, but same premise.

Premier Access will debut on the Disneyland Paris app this summer. The digital service will give guests the option to forgo standby lines by skipping them on their favorite attractions. To skip the line, the service will cost 8€-15€ per person per ride depending on the attraction and day of use. No smartphone? No problem, guests without one can also get Premier Access in select locations throughout the resort

You may buy a maximum of 3 Disney Premier Access for each attraction per Guest per day, and up to 12 Disney Premier Access for one attraction and one time slot at a time, depending upon availability. There are a limited number of Disney Premier Access available for each time slot. A Disney Premier Access is valid for a single use only for a chosen attraction at a given time slot and on the date of purchase. You can only buy Disney Premier Access for one attraction at a time. To buy for another attraction, simply start another purchase and select the attraction you want to ride to see if there are any time slots available.

Initial attractions will include guest favorites such as:

Big Thunder Mountain

Hyperspace Mountain

Peter Pan’s Flight

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast

Star Tours

Autopia

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy

