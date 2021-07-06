Jennifer Walters Rumored To Break The Fourth Wall Throughout Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series

Well, it looks like the MCU might finally be going meta, and surprisingly it won’t be because of Deadpool.

According to sources close to The Direct, the forthcoming Marvel/Disney+ series She-Hulk will feature the central protagonist breaking the fourth wall.

For those unfamiliar with the term, to break the fourth wall means to tear down the imaginary wall between the art and the audience. Often done in plays or tv shows, it requires an actor to acknowledge that they are a part of a performance and use that knowledge for comedic effect.

While most might think or acknowledge that Deadpool – both the comics and the film- do it admirably, the truth is that She-Hulk was doing it long before he was in her own serial adventures. So even though Ryan Reynolds’ inevitable Deadpool won’t be the first to do it in the MCU, should the rumor be true, at least She-Hulk will lay the foundation for it to be done.

Additionally, the site claims that the character will have multiple interactions with celebrities and imply that this ability will lead to some humorous situations. Should this tidbit also be true, it could also add some validity to another rumor we also reported this week that Megan Thee Stallion could also potentially appear in the series.

As always, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt because they have not been officially confirmed or reported on by a major trade. Nevertheless, the fact that the possibilities are endless in this universe make them all the more fun to think about.

She-Hulk will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their roles as the Hulk and the Abomination respectively. The series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro will helm the entire show. It’s expected to drop on Disney+ sometime next year.

Source: The Direct

