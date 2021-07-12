‘Percy Jackson’ Writers Room Begins; Joe Tracz Added as Writer

Development on the much-anticipated Percy Jackson series continues!

Read: ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season Two Coming August 18

Becky Riordan, the wife of author Rick Riordan, confirmed on her Twitter today that the writer’s room for the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially begun. In addition to Rick and the previously announced Jonathan E. Steinberg, Becky confirmed Joe Tracz as another addition to the writing team. Tracz has previous experience with the Percy Jackson franchise, as book writer for the Broadway musical adaptation. Tracz also was one of the primary writers on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, based on the Lemony Snicket children’s books.

In her Tweet, which can be seen below, Becky also teased that more announcements will be coming later this week.

Joe Tracz just emailed. Joe (who you all know from @LTMusical ) noted that as luck would have it we are starting the writers room for #PercyJackson Season 1 on Annabeth's #birthday! What is even more lucky is having Joe in the writer's room! More gossip at the end of the week! pic.twitter.com/0AJfV70MW7 — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) July 12, 2021

Rick Riordan’s beloved novels are coming to Disney+ in a brand new adaptation. Earlier this year, open auditions were announced for the titular role of Percy Jackson. Disney executives are looking for an actor who can “play 12” and can grow over the course of the planned five seasons.

Based on the books of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow a young descendant of a Greek god and his adventures at Camp Half-Blood and beyond. It will be executive produced by writer Jonathan E. Steinberg, alongside his partner Dan Shotz (Jericho, Black Sails). The series is produced for Disney+ by 20th Television.

Related