Luke Skywalker’s Return Detailed in Special Episode of ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’

Mark Hamill on the set of THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has just announced a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which will explore the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker as seen in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

Many Star Wars fans were disappointed when Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian– the behind-the-scenes documentary series- did not address the huge reveal in the season two finale of The Mandalorian. This will now be remedied on August 25, in which a special episode of the show will debut on the streaming service.

According to the official Disney+ press release, “‘Making of the Season 2 Finale’ is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of “The Mandalorian,” with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.”

This announcement comes just after the second season of The Mandalorian was recognized with 24 Emmy nominations.

Look out for this special episode streaming on Disney+ on August 25.

