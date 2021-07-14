New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Surface

Just 3 weeks ago Harrison Ford got injured rehearsing a fight scene for the fifth Indiana Jones film and, while it’s still unclear just how long he’ll be recovering for, production does not seem to be taking a break.

We know this thanks to some new (unofficial) set photos it appears to have had minimal impact on the production.

Early Wednesday morning, the Twitter account @Indy5News compiled a slew of behind the scenes looks from Glasgow – where filming is currently taking place – featuring various cast members such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, and even Harrison Ford’s stunt double.

The photos are courtesy of Glasgow Times, Radio News Hub, and Yahoo Movies UK. You can check them out below!

Boyd Holbrook on the Indy 5 set in Glasgow #IndianaJones 🤠 (via @radionewshub) pic.twitter.com/MOzbzCYkN1 — Indiana Jones 5 News (@indy5news) July 14, 2021

Indy 5 photos featuring Ford’s stunt double & director James Mangold #IndianaJones 🤠 (via @YahooMoviesUK) pic.twitter.com/zHNRn9JkFx — Indiana Jones 5 News (@indy5news) July 14, 2021

While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, we do a have a hunch that the film will take place in the 1960’s and revolve around the space race.

In addition to Ford, Waller-Bridge, and Holbrook though, the cast features Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, and Mads Mikkelson. James Mangold is taking up directing duties, while John Williams is returning to compose the film’s score.

Despite the film’s already announced production delay, it’s still expected to be released in a little over a year on July 29, 2022.

Source: @Indy5News, Glasgow Times, Radio News Hub, Yahoo Movies UK

