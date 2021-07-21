Hulu Comedy ‘Take Out’ Taps Lana Condor To Star

Following the conclusion of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before… trilogy, it appears that Lana Condor has her eyes set on a project over at rival streaming platform Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll be starring in the half hour comedy series titled Take Out alongside Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, WandaVision). Park will co-write the pilot’s script alongside Michael Golamco. The two previously collaborated on another one of Netflix’s romantic comedies, Always Be My Maybe.

The NYC-set series will reportedly follow a restaurant worker who struggles to balance her job and her personal life, all while trying to secretly take down an underground crime syndicate hellbent on taking over the city.

The site reports that the series will traverse multiple genres and “takes an irreverent look at the modern-day relationship comedy while also deconstructing one-dimensional tropes from martial arts pop culture.”

In a statement released to the press, Condor thanked Hulu and said, “I couldn’t be more excited to embark on this epic journey…we can’t wait to share it with the world!”

Condor, Park, and Golamco will also serve at Executive Producers of the series.

Source: THR

