‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel Being Discussed at Disney

We are a little over a week away from the release of Disney’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. After multiple release date changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will finally hit theaters, as well as Disney+ with Premier Access for an additional charge of $29.99.

Like Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney hopes that Jungle Cruise will be massive success to audiences. Johnson has so much faith in the project that he is ready for a follow up. Johnson has been discussing bringing Blunt into his circle of frequent collaborators, and is already in discussions for a sequel. The film has tested well with audiences, with the studio drawing the most positive feedback for its two leads and their Odd Couple-esque banter and humor, which is seen from the marketing. Johnson and Blunt have already received their own trailer and posters, each poking fun at one and other.







That said, a sequel will come down to the first films level of success. Like Black Widow, Cruella, and Raya and the Last Dragon, the question remains, how Premier Access impacted these films financially? Disney has kept Disney+ numbers for themselves, however, for the first time shared Black Widow’s Premier Access opening numbers, as it earned an estimated $60 million from the streamer. Sadly, it did put a dent on the films box office potential, as the film is the most-pirated film in the pandemic era, and has only grossed $255 million worldwide, a feat that Marvel Studios and Disney isn’t used to.

The studio is hoping to avoid a similar fate with Jungle Cruise. The budget for the film is a little over $200 million, and will likely need to gross $400 million just to break even, and upwards of $500-$600 million to warrant a sequel. The film has a lot going for it, big-names stars, a classic Disney attraction beloved by millions, and marketing very reminiscent of the billion-dollar Pirates franchise. If you feel comfortable and safe to do so, support the film by going to your local theater and seeing it the way it was filmed to be. I highly recommend you check The Hollywood Reporter’s in-depth piece on Jungle Cruise here.

Read: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Tickets and Disney+ Premier Access Pre-Orders on Sale Now

A rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which also stars Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney’s

Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021

