New Batch of Pixar’s SparkShorts to Be Released in September

Disney has just announced two new installments of Pixar’s SparkShorts will be joining Disney+ in the near future- along with a feature-length documentary.

SparkShorts is a series of short films produced by Pixar Animation Studios, which allows filmmakers and artists to tell personal stories with six months from beginning to end As of this writing, there are eight which have been released, all of which are available on Disney+. This September, two more will be joining the lineup, according to an official Disney press release.

The first of these new shorts is titled Twenty Something and comes from director Aphton Corbin. She previously worked as a story artist for Soul. In a statement, Corbin said, “The SparkShorts program is the studio’s way of seeing what talented storytellers can do on our own. After working with Pete [Docter] on “Soul,” I caught the studio’s eye as someone who had interesting stories to tell.”

Twenty Something uses hand-drawn animation to tell the story Gia , based on Corbin herself, as she tries to maneuver the confusing and difficult time that is being in one’s twenty’s. Twenty Something debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 10, 2021.

The second SparkShort comes from director Louis Gonzales, who has worked as a story artist on several Pixar projects such as Brave and Incredibles 2. This marks Gonzales’s first outing as a director. His film Nona takes a look at the day in the life of a grandmother whose relaxing plans get interrupted by the unexpected arrival of her granddaughter. The character of Nona is inspired by Gonzales’s grandmother, in addition to being “a combination of all of the strong women I looked up to growing up”. Nona will release on Sept. 17, 2021.

Finally, Disney+ will release a documentary film called A Spark Story, which will take a look at the making of these new SparkShorts and the artists that helped create them. The film is directed by Jason Sterman and Leanne Dare (Wolfgang) and will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 24, 2021.

