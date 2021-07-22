Disneyland Seeks Actors To Portray ‘Eternals’ Superheroes At Avengers Campus

The Disneyland Resort has seen amazing feedback from its Marvel themed Avengers Campus over at Disney California Adventure. One of the most impressive feature of the land is how the characters throughout the campus reflect the current status of said character within the MCU. We saw this throughout the summer with the character Loki, the live character actor’s wardrobe and hairstyle would change with each week’s episode from the Disney+ series.

We can report that Disney will continue to add new characters to Avengers Campus as new Marvel projects are revealed. Disney has put out a notice for actors to portray characters in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals, due out this November.

Disney is looking to hire actors to play three characters: Kingo, Sersi, and Phastos. Online auditions will be accepted through August 7th, 2021.

According to the OC Register, the characteristics of the three characters should be as follows:

Kingo is an evolved human with superior strength possessing celebrity-like charisma and wit along with a dancer’s flair. The Kingo character appearing in Avengers Campus must be 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 foot tall, have an athletic build and look like “Silicon Valley” actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the role in the upcoming film.

Sersi is an empathetic and powerful superhero with a strong connection to humans. The Sersi character must be 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 ffet, 8 inches tall, possess a slim to athletic build and look like “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan, who plays the role in “The Eternals.”

Read: ‘Behind the Attractions’ Review: A Fun, Occasionally Frustrating Look At Your Disney Parks Favorites

Phastos is a family man with superhuman strength, exceptional intellect and strong will. The Phastos character must be 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall, have a broad to athletic build and look like “Atlanta” actor Brian Tyree Henry, who stars in the movie role.

All three Eternals superhero performers need to have high-energy performing abilities and be able to lift 30-pound items.

Keep checking back with The DisInsider for all of the Disney happenings in and out of the theme parks.

Related