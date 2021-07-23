Bradley Whitford Joins 20th Century’s ‘Rosaline’

Bradley Whitford is the latest actor to join the cast of the upcoming modern take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

According to Deadline, Whitford has joined the cast of Rosaline, which is currently made up of Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Kyle Allen (Spielberg’s West Side Story), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and the most recent addition, Sean Teale (The Gifted).

At this point, it is unknown who Whitford will be playing in the film. For Disney, he portrayed writer Don DaGradi in 2013’s Saving Mr. Banks and is currently starring in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which he just received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He will also be portraying legendary composer Stephen Sondheim for Netflix in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick…tick…BOOM!, which is due to release later this year.

Rosaline is based on Rebecca Serles’s novel When You Were Mine, which in turn is based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The film will see Kaitlyn Dever play Juliet alongside Kyle Allen’s Romeo. It is directed by Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes), with the script written by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist). It will be produced and distributed by 20th Century Studios.

