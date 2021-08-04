Announced: American Horror Stories Release Date for Disney+ UK/IRE

The new spin-off to the American Horror Story franchise has finally gotten a premiere date.

It’s time to clear your schedules because Disney+ UK/Ireland has finally announced the premiere date for American Horror Stories and the premiere month for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

American Horror Stories is the new spin-off to the American Horror Story anthology series which features individual weekly stories instead of season-long plotlines.

The series will debut on Wednesday, 8th September and will release weekly until mid-October.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is the upcoming tenth season of the main American Horror Story series. This year, the season will have two seperate stories: Red Tide and Death Valley – hence the Double Feature title.

Red Tide will be set “by the sea” and will feature sirens as the main monsters, and Death Valley will be set “by the sand” and will have aliens.

While no date has been announced, Disney+ UK has confirmed that the season will debut sometime in October, probably once American Horror Stories has finished airing.

Keep your eyes peeled on The Disinsider for updates on the premiere date for American Horror Story: Double Feature!

