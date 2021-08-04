Hulu Taps Ramón Rodríguez for Lead Role in ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Hulu has hired Ramón Rodríguez to star alongside Audrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) for their upcoming series, Olga Dies Dreaming. Ramón Rodríguez previously starred in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Based upon the #OwnVoices novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, the story follows brother and sister, Pedro and Olga, who are dealing with their politically radical mother and their careers in the wake of Hurrican Maria.

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez. Image Source: Macmillan Publishing.

Rodríguez will play Pedro, a popular Congressmen, and brother to Plaza’s Olga, who is prepared to fix any problems that comes his way no matter how exhausted and lonely he is.

Rodríguez will also co-produce Olga Dies Dreaming alongside his co-star, Audrey Plaza. The pilot will be written by Gonzalez and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. The pilot will be devloped under 20th Television.

