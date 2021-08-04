Lucy Boynton Star In Searchlight’s ‘Chevalier’ As Marie Antoinette

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lucy Boynton attends the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to Deadline, Lucy Boynton (Sing Street) has just signed on to play the iconic Marie Antoinette in the upcoming Searchlight film Chevalier de Saint-Georges. She joins Kelvin Harrison Jr., who will play the titular role.

The story is based off a pitch by writer Stefani Robinson (Atlanta) and, so far, Stephen Williams (Watchmen) is on board to direct.

The illegitimate son of an a French slave and a plantation, de Saint-Georges defied the odds and grew up to make a name for himself as a master violinist and composer in 18th century France. Despite becoming a prominent socialite though, he would ultimately meet his downfall as a result of an affair with a married Noblewoman and a dispute with the notorious Marie Antoinette.

Boynton’s been slowly making a name for herself over the past few years as a supporting character in projects like Murder on the Orient Express and Bohemian Rhapsody, and even Netflix’s The Politician. She can next be seen starring alongside Kit Harrington in the second season of Modern Love, premiering next week on Amazon Prime.

Source: Deadline

