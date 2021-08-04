The First Official Teaser For ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Has Arrived

Earlier this week we finally got our first official look at the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series.

Today, we finally have our very first teaser! You can check it out below:

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, this limited series follows the notorious Clinton-Lewinsky scandal and the events that followed.

The cast includes Sarah Paulson (Run) as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Monica Lewinsky, Margo Martindale (The Americans) as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford (Bad Education) as Paula Jones, Anthony Green (The Bourne Identity) as Al Gore, Billy Eichner (Parks and Recreation) as Matt Drudge, Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as Ann Coulter, Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen (Children of Men) as President Clinton.

The season is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10pm on FX.

