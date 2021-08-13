American Horror Stories Renewed Plus Two New AHS Spinoffs!

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Take a look at the latest American Horror Stories news, plus two new shows coming soon!

American Horror Stories, the first direct spinoff to American Horror Story, has been a total mixed bag critically, but its viewership must be high because FX just renewed it for a second season!

The weekly anthology series differs from the main American Horror Story series by featuring a different horror story each week, instead of one continuous storyline – although the first two episodes took us back to Murder House, the setting for AHS‘ first season.

Ronen Rubinstein and Billie Lourd in American Horror Stories, episode 5: “BA’AL”.

Along with news of the renewal, we were given the announcement of two new spinoffs to join American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and American Horror Stories.

ANNOUNCED: American Horror Stories Release Date for Disney+ UK/IRE

American Sports Story and American Love Story will soon be part of what Disney and FX call their “American Story” franchise. American Sports Story will focus on NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Henandez, and American Love Story will follow the relationship between JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

FX chairman John Landgraf also confirmed that Ryan Murphy is helping develop the fourth season of American Crime Story, which will focus on Studio 54.

The tenth season of American Horror Story, subtitled Double Feature, premiere’s on August 25th, 2021.

The third season of American Crime Story, subtitled Impeachment, premiere’s on September 7th, 2021.

Related