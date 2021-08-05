‘Black Panther’ Joins the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club

Just one day after Avengers: Infinity War became the eleventh film to join Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club, Marvel strikes gold again with Black Panther, which joined today.

For those who don’t know. Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie fans and it allows members to log, review and discuss all-things movies. (Shameless Plug to My Letterboxd).

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is quite self-explanatory – it’s the list of films that one million members have watched.

This is just the latest accoldate that three-year-old film has managed to win after winning three Academy Awards, plus a nomination for Best Picture – becoming the first superhero film to be nominated in the category.

Black Panther is now the fourth Marvel film (after Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War), fifth comic-book adaptation, second Black film, and twelfth film overall, to join the list.

Other Disney films set to join the list are: Deadpool, The Avengers, Inside Out, and Up. Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also on its way to joining the club.

Black Panther is available to stream on Disney+, depending on your region.

