‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Joins the Letterboxd One Million Club

The third installment in the Avengers series has officially joined Letterboxd’s One Million Watched Club, making it the second Marvel film after Guardians of the Galaxy, and eleventh film overall, to join the club.

READ: First Look At Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Letterboxd is a social networking app for movie buffs. It allows you to log, review and discuss all-things films. (Shameless Letterboxd Plug).

The Letterboxd One Million Watched Club is the most prestigious part of the website as it (quite literally) means that one million Letterboxd members have watched the listed films.

READ: Hulu Taps Ramón Rodríguez for Lead Role in ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

This is just the latest accolade that the three-year-old Avengers: Infinity War has acheived as upon release it broke box-office records, was nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA, and is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Black Panther is also set to join the club in a matter of days!

Avengers: Infinity War is available to stream on Disney+, depending on your region.

Related