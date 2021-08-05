‘Chronicle’ Sequel In The Works With A Female Lead

Our friend Simon Thompson, who writes for Forbes, recently caught up with producers John Davis and John Fox about their newest film, Jungle Cruise. Deep in the interview, we get a small tidbit on a property a lot of fans have been eager to hear about.

Producer John Davis said that they are working on a sequel to hit film, Chronicle, directed by Josh Trank. However, they are focusing the film on a female lead.

Davis didn’t get into too much, but he did have this to say, “Chronicle was literally the best return on investment, any of my movies ever made. Chronicle we did for $12 million, and it grossed $126.64 million worldwide. Then it had a huge afterlife in syndication. It’s one of the most financially successful movies in my stable. We’re working on Chronicle 2 right now, and I think it’s going to be great. We’re working on it at Fox (20th Century Studios). It’s going to give us a chance to tell the story in a different way. We’re going to tell it from the female point of view. It will have been ten years since the event happened in Seattle, and a lot of it’s going to deal with fake news and real news and cover-ups. More interestingly, it’s the next generation getting these powers that are corruptive. These are young women just finishing college, they are empowered, and this is their journey. I mean, what a new and interesting story you can tell there.“

From the quote, we’re sure to be in for a wild ride!

Chronicle stars Alex Russel, Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Kelly, and Ashley Hinshaw. Driected by Fantastic Four director Josh Trank and written by Bright writer Max Landis. The film was produced by James Dodson, Greig Buckle, John Davis and Adam Schroeder. Distributed by 20th Century Fox and produced by Dune Entertainment and Davis Entertainment.

The film went on to gross $126.6 million at the world wide box office with a budget of only $12 million.

The film was released on February 3, 2012.

