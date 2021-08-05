Disney Twenty-Three Magazine to Celebrate Walt Disney World Anniversary for Fall Edition

D23 has just announced and detailed the latest edition of their exclusive magazine!

Disney twenty-three, the magazine exclusively for members of the D23 fan club, will be releasing their fall edition with over 20 pages celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. In these pages, readers will be able to see a sneak peek at the upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration, including a look at the nighttime show Harmonious in EPCOT. There will also be a bonus chapter from A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of the Most Magical Place on Earth, the upcoming book about Walt Disney World which will be released by Disney Editions Deluxe in September.

In addition to Walt Disney World, this fall edition will take a behind-the-scenes look at several upcoming films, including Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Marvel’s Eternals. Halloween projects for Disney+ such as LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Just Beyond, and Muppets Haunted Mansion will also be detailed.

For a look at the full announcement, click here.

Disney twenty-three magazine is included as part of D23 Gold membership and members receive four issues per calendar year.

