‘Night at the Museum’ Director Confirms 2022 Release Date for Animated Sequel

In a new interview with Collider, director Shawn Levy dropped some news about the upcoming animated installment in the Night at the Museum franchise.

Last year, we exclusively revealed details about a Night at the Museum animated spin-off, tentatively titled Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Centering on Larry Daley (Ben Stiller)’s son Nick, the film will see him attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps as a nightguard. Levy has confirmed that the film will release on Disney+ sometime next year.

“It is in production. Production and animation is a very different process. I am very actively in hands-on, producing that. I’ve seen two of the three acts in animation form. It is somehow its own thing, but very, very loyal to the legacy of those characters in that title. So happening, and will be on Disney+ next year in 2022.” Shawn Levy

Levy directed the first three films in the franchise and serves as executive producer for this animated follow-up. New actors are expected to voice familiar characters returning to the film including Kahmunrah (previously voiced by Hank Azaria), Jedediah, Octavius, Teddy Roosevelt, and Sacagawea. Joan of Arc, a new character to the franchise, will also be joining the team.

In addition to this animated film, other Night at the Museum projects are also in development including another live-action installment and a stage musical composed by Disney Legend Alan Menken.

Head on over to Collider for the full report.

