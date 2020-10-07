Exclusive: Details on The Disney+ Animated Movie ‘Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’

We have some exclusive details on the brand new Night At The Museum film which is being developed for Disney+.

The DisInsider has learned that the film will be animated and is tentatively titled Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Casting on the project has commenced and is expected to start production on November 2nd in Los Angeles, California.

The movie will center on the nervous and confidence-lacking Nick Daley, (the son of Ben Stiller’s character Larry Daley in the 20th Century Fox live-action trilogy), who is hesitant to follow in his father’s footsteps as the nightwatchman of a museum that comes to life at night.

The movie will see the return of the comical Egyptian villain from Night At The Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Kahmunrah (played by Hank Azaria). Other characters returning for the Disney+ movie include the loveable cowboy Jedediah (played by Owen Wilson), the Roman Legionnaire, who banters with Jedediah, Octavius (played by Steve Coogan), the 26th President, and who will become Nicks supporter Teddy (played by Robin Williams), famous Native American, and Sacagawea (played by Mizou Peck). Also joining the adventure is French heroine Joan of Arc, who joins the group and helps build Nick’s confidence.

The film isn’t expected to bring back any of the aforementioned actors from the big-screen trilogy, instead, the studio is looking for fresh takes on the characters, so don’t expect anyone coming into the animated film trying to put on a Robin Williams or Owen Wilson impression.

20th Century Fox’s three-film Night At The Museum series grossed north of $540 million domestically and over $1.3 billion worldwide. A fourth live-action film is in very early development for Disney and is said to be eyed for the big screen.

Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ later next year.