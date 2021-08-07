Season 3 of ‘High School Musical: The Series’ May Drop All At Once

Disney+ is famous for dropping the binge method in favour of weekly uploads for its shows, barring a few exceptions.

But on August 10th, they will make all ten episodes of Diary of a Future President’s second season available, marking the first time a scripted Disney+ Original Series has been made available all in one day.

StreamrNews has previously reported that Disney may be considering releasing more shows in a one day content drop, while still keeping some shows under their standard weekly release model. Now, they have gotten their hands on a survey which hints that Disney may be considering releasing the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series all at once, instead of weekly.

StreamrNews were unable to share screenshots of the survey, but they did reveal the the questions that were on it.

Before today, what has been your experience with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and it’s new season?

Which are the following reasons why you haven’t finished watching Season 2?

What if anything, do you enjoy about Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

If new episodes of Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series released all at once (instead of one each week), do you think you would have watched more episodes, the same amount or fewer episodes?

Focusing on a potential third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, please tell us what you’d like to see more of or have future episodes focus on?

The survey also strongly hints that many subscribers may not have finished the second season, and at the time of writing, a third season has not been announced.

We’ll keep you posted on any upcoming announcements of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Source: StreamrNews

