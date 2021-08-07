Season 3 of ‘High School Musical: The Series’ May Drop All At Once
Disney+ is famous for dropping the binge method in favour of weekly uploads for its shows, barring a few exceptions.
But on August 10th, they will make all ten episodes of Diary of a Future President’s second season available, marking the first time a scripted Disney+ Original Series has been made available all in one day.
READ: Exclusive: Disney+ Survey Hints at a Potential Luca Sequel
StreamrNews has previously reported that Disney may be considering releasing more shows in a one day content drop, while still keeping some shows under their standard weekly release model. Now, they have gotten their hands on a survey which hints that Disney may be considering releasing the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series all at once, instead of weekly.
StreamrNews were unable to share screenshots of the survey, but they did reveal the the questions that were on it.
- Before today, what has been your experience with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and it’s new season?
- Which are the following reasons why you haven’t finished watching Season 2?
- What if anything, do you enjoy about Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?
- If new episodes of Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series released all at once (instead of one each week), do you think you would have watched more episodes, the same amount or fewer episodes?
- Focusing on a potential third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, please tell us what you’d like to see more of or have future episodes focus on?
READ: Exclusive: Big Shot Season 2 Storylines & Marketing Details
The survey also strongly hints that many subscribers may not have finished the second season, and at the time of writing, a third season has not been announced.
We’ll keep you posted on any upcoming announcements of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Source: StreamrNews