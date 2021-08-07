Wait, What!? Sharon Carter In Marvel’s Moon Knight

You heard it here… um, er, third? Outlets (One Take News, The Ronin) are reporting that Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter — the fake nurse-turned-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent thrown over by Captain America for her great aunt Peggy [phew] — will have a role on the Oscar Isaac Disney+ vehicle, Marvel’s Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac. Image: GQ.

Moreover, the news is tied into confirmation of a Murphy’s Multiverse piece from a couple of weeks back.

That story speculated on actor Loic Mabanza’s inclusion on Moon Knight is more than a stunt role.

Notes on Marvel’s Moon Knight

Today, The Ronin connected three Moon Knight threads:

Image: Disney+

Writer Peter Cameron (WandaVision) “is expected” to contribute to Moon Knight.

Sharon Carter as played by Emily VanCamp (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) will appear in the series.

Mabanza is also working on the series, joined by fellow French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who will play “Midnight Man.”

Image: Disney+

In July, Murphy’s Multiverse, in setting up their report on Mabanza, posted:

Actor, Loic Mabanza, is in Budapest and has been training heavily. He’s posted Instagram stories of him training at the gym Oscar trains at in Brooklyn. He follows May Calamawy, Mad Gene Media, Josh Holland, and stuntwomen, Sara Leal and Estelle Darnault. pic.twitter.com/8ttZqlknpP — moon knight updates (@moonknightnews) April 29, 2021

Marvel Studios Moon Knight has filmed in near-complete secrecy in Budapest, Hungary. Other than a few fans snagging pictures with stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, vert little has made its way to fans. We know May Calamawy will play a key role in the series, but like Hawke, her role is unknown at the moment, and… Somehow, after months of filming, that’s all we know…

Excited About Emily

Finally, now we “know” that VanCamp’s spectacularly two-faced Carter will join Isaac’s Marc Spector, Hawke, and Calamawy.

And folks, that ain’t so bad. No?

Image: Disney+

Related