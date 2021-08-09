First Look Photos Debut for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

2 days ago Josh Sharpe

For those who have always wanted to see Kermit the Frog cosplay as Miss Piggy, you are in luck!

Read: ‘The Muppets Studio’ Unveils New Logo and Hints at Future Projects

Entertainment Weekly has just dropped new first look photos for the upcoming Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion. The photos reveal a costume swap, with Kermit and Miss Piggy dressing up as one another for Halloween night.

MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) KERMIT THE FROG, MISS PIGGY

This special will see all of our favorite Muppet characters on Halloween night as they maneuver happy haunts, musical numbers, and surprise cameos- all in the classic Disney attraction The Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion was officially announced in May, with a video from Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn. The special will be the first to utilize the brand new Muppets Studio logo, which was unveiled last week. The release date is still TBA.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Trailer and Poster For National Geographic Disney+ Series ‘Growing Up Animal’ Released

42 mins ago Skyler Shuler

Lucasfilm Casting For Sabine Wren in ‘Ashoka’ Disney+ Series

54 mins ago Skyler Shuler

“Marvel’s What If…?” is Everything Marvel Fans Have Been Waiting For!

1 day ago Jordan Simmons

Report Adds Alex Lawther to Andor on Disney+

2 days ago John Bishop

Wait, What!? Sharon Carter In Marvel’s Moon Knight

4 days ago John Bishop

Season 3 of ‘High School Musical: The Series’ May Drop All At Once

4 days ago Jordan Simmons

Leave a Reply