First Look Photos Debut for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

For those who have always wanted to see Kermit the Frog cosplay as Miss Piggy, you are in luck!

Read: ‘The Muppets Studio’ Unveils New Logo and Hints at Future Projects

Entertainment Weekly has just dropped new first look photos for the upcoming Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion. The photos reveal a costume swap, with Kermit and Miss Piggy dressing up as one another for Halloween night.

MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) KERMIT THE FROG, MISS PIGGY

This special will see all of our favorite Muppet characters on Halloween night as they maneuver happy haunts, musical numbers, and surprise cameos- all in the classic Disney attraction The Haunted Mansion.

Muppets Haunted Mansion was officially announced in May, with a video from Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn. The special will be the first to utilize the brand new Muppets Studio logo, which was unveiled last week. The release date is still TBA.

