‘The Muppets Studio’ Unveils New Logo and Hints at Future Projects

Just like Walter, we love to see anything new from the Muppets!

Read: Report: The Walt Disney Company to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for all U. S. Employees

Today, the official Muppet Twitter page gave us our first look at their new logo for The Muppets Studios, which is a subsidiary under Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. The new logo, which can be seen below, is highly reminiscent of one used for the 2011 film, The Muppets.

The caption informs us that the logo will be used on future projects featuring the Muppets, such as Muppets Haunted Mansion, which premieres this fall. The creation of a new logo also may imply that other projects are in development. This will likely appear before the start of the Disney+ content, probably in the same vein as Star Wars and Marvel.

Curtains up on our shiny new logo for The Muppets Studio! Keep an eye out for it on new projects like Muppets Haunted Mansion this fall on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/wpUuHyq61S — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) July 31, 2021

Disney first gained the rights to the Muppets property from the Henson family in 2004. With it, they received several feature films from the early days, all five seasons of the original show, and another chance to reboot the franchise for the 21st century. Soon after this, The Muppets Studio was formed and in 2011, The Muppets was released. This was the first time in more than ten years that these characters were seen on the big screen and the first time since Disney had bought the franchise. The film starred Amy Adams and Justin Segel and was an enormous success, winning an Academy Award for the song “Man or Muppet”. This film also saw the introduction of a brand new Muppet character, Walter.

Muppets Now, their first show on the Disney+ streaming platform, premiered last July to mixed reviews. You can read our review of the first episode here.

Related