Star Wars R2-D2 is a Disney Fab 50 Character

Over the weekend, Disney Imagineers Ann Morrow Johnson and Scott Trowbridge — who are currently working on Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser — dropped some decisive droid details via Instagram (link below).

See It. Feel It. Live It. Get the details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a 2-night adventure launching at Walt Disney World in Spring 2022. 💫 https://t.co/Q4WaeIyX9L pic.twitter.com/yqKLOzNHYE — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) August 4, 2021

R2-D2, one of the most beloved Star Wars characters, will join 49 other memorable characters from Disney history. All 50 will be molded in gold and placed throughout Walt Disney World to commemorate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort beginning Oct. 1, a special art installation and EARidescent magic is coming to Orlando International Airport, immersing guests in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” as soon as they arrive. https://t.co/v2NFiJHani pic.twitter.com/hq8YJk7OI6 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 22, 2021

“It’s with Star Wars adventures in mind that we introduce R2-D2 as the latest addition to the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection at Walt Disney World Resort,” said Trowbridge.

Look for his sculpture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the World’s ‘Most Magical Celebration.” Ann Morrow Johnson, Walt Disney Imagineering

“And on behalf of R2-D2 and all the droids across the galaxy, Happy 50th Walt Disney World!” they both exclaimed.

Disney has revealed that R2-D2 will be part of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection coming to Disney World for its 50th anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/ipAWtc4hse — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 6, 2021

R2-D2 might be the perfect Star Wars character to represent Lucasfilm at the WDW 50th Anniversary via the “Fab 50.” You gotta believe that Indiana Jones will be another addition to the list.

