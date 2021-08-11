Lucasfilm Casting For Sabine Wren in ‘Ashoka’ Disney+ Series

It looks like fan-favorite Star Wars character Sabine Wren will make her live-action debut in Star Wars: Ahsoka. In a report from The Hollywood Reporter highlighting Marvel Animation and its connectivity to its cinematic Universe, the trade gave away the tidbit in the story. Star Wars animated hits The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch are all also canon to their live-action universes.

“While Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite Jedi, appeared in animation in 2008 before Rosario Dawson made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian season two. Now, Dawson is leading a live-action Ahsoka spinoff for Disney+, with sources saying Lucasfilm is looking for an actress to star opposite Dawson as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren.”

What we know about Star Wars: Ahsoka so far

Following rumors of a live-action Ahsoka Tano series, Star Wars: Ahsoka was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day last December. In April, scooper Daniel RPK revealed the logline for the series:

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. Based on characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. A spinoff of the TV series The Mandalorian.

A couple of months back, The illuminerdi reported Barris Offee, a Jedi Knight from the prequel era, will return in Ahsoka. Though the character played a major role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this will be her first live-action appearance since Nalini Krishan portrayed her in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

The series is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in conjunction with their work on The Mandalorian. It will premiere on Disney+. Further details on the series are being kept under wraps at this time, but we expect to hear some official announcements from the studio later this year.

